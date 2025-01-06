ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 13: A Detroit Lions helmet lies on the ground after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions on October 13, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL playoffs are set after Sunday night's show down in Motown. That is where the Detroit Lions dominated the Minnesota Vikings in the second half on their way to a 31-9 victory. The win gave the Lions their second straight NFC North title. They also earned a bye and the top NFC seed in the playoffs. As long as the Lions remain alive the NFC road to the Super Bowl goes through Detroit and Ford Field.

Now that the regular season is complete and the NFL playoffs are set here is the slate: Saturday January 11th Wild Card weekend begins at 4:30PM ET on CBS as the 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers travel to Houston to play the 4 seed Houston Texans. At 8:00PM ET the 6 seed Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road. They face the 3 seed Baltimore Ravens on Prime.

NFL PLAYOFFS ARE SET!

The Sunday NFL triple header includes the 7 seed Denver Broncos going to Buffalo. They will play the 2 seed Bills at 1PM ET on CBS. The 7 seed Green Bay Packers visit the 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles. That game will air at 4:30 PM ET on FOX. The nightcap has the 6 seed Washington Commanders at the 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30PM ET on NBC.

Finally, on Monday night, January 13th, the 5 seed Minnesota Vikings travel to Los Angeles to Face the Rams at 8PM ET on ESPN.