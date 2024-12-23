Dolphins Beat 49ers 29-17, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 22: De’Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammate Tyreek Hill #10 during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In a critical game, Miami defeated San Francisco 29-17 while keeping their playoff hopes intact. For the 49ers, playoff dreams were already gone before kickoff.

Leading the offense, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 215 yards with one touchdown pass. The standout performer was Jason Sanders, who made all five field goal attempts. His impressive 54-yard kick highlighted a season where he's made 11 kicks beyond the 50.

Miami faces a tough road ahead - they need two more wins and a combination of losses from the Broncos, Chargers,and Colts. San Francisco's fate was sealed early when wins from Washington and the Rams ended their chances.

The decisive play came when De'Von Achane burst through defenders for a 50-yard touchdown run. San Francisco's final hopes faded when Kader Kohou intercepted Brock Purdy late in the game.

“There’s a lot of fight left in us," Defensive Tackle Calais Campbell told ESPN. "If we have a chance, we’re going to fight for it.

“I was proud of my guys. We kept believing and kept fighting. As long as we’re alive, we’re going to act like we’re alive.”

San Francisco hurt themselves with 11 penalties totaling 90 yards. Their mistakes included two illegal substitutions, unnecessary roughness, and offsides calls.

Smith made Miami history, catching six passes for 62 yards. His season stats - 76 catches and 802 yards - broke team records for tight ends.

Top receiver Hill had an unusually rough game, dropping three passes, including a potential touchdown. He finished with just three catches and one score. Samuel ended his scoring drought with a 16-yard touchdown catch.

Injuries hit both teams hard. The 49ers lost Greenlaw to a calf injury and Banks to knee issues. Miami saw Waddle and Fuller leave with knee problems.

Miami (7-8) travels to Cleveland next week. The 49ers (6-9) host Detroit as the season nears its end.

Sanders' perfect kicking proved crucial, connecting from various distances as Miami steadily built their lead throughout the game.