St. Petersburg Puts Up $1.4M to Map Out Tropicana Field Fixes

During a crowded meeting on Dec. 12, city leaders voted to spend $1.4 million on a plan to repair Tropicana Field's hurricane-damaged structure. Total costs might reach $55.7 million. Just fixing the roof will cost $23 million. Teams will inspect every part of the building's core systems, including electrical, air conditioning, and fire safety, before drawing up repair plans. Expert teams will test sound and lighting systems while looking for hidden damage throughout the building. Hurricane Milton ripped off large pieces of the stadium's exterior.

They're working against the clock. Repairs must begin within 90 days to meet MLB requirements. Hennessy Construction is expected to present its plans in March. The city will front the money while trying to get insurance money and federal help. Before construction starts, they need sign-offs from building inspectors, fire marshals, and MLB officials.

With the Rays moving to Steinbrenner Field for 2025, time is running out. A messy situation with county voting on stadium funding has complicated talks with the team. “We know this is our last meeting of the year, so if we're going to take action, it has to be now,” said Councilmember Lisset Hanewicz.