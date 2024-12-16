ContestsEvents
St. Petersburg Puts Up $1.4M to Map Out Tropicana Field Fixes

Diana Beasley
In this aerial view, the roof of Tropicana Field is seen in tatters after Hurricane Milton destroyed it as the storm passed through the area on October 10, 2024

During a crowded meeting on Dec. 12, city leaders voted to spend $1.4 million on a plan to repair Tropicana Field's hurricane-damaged structure. Total costs might reach $55.7 million. Just fixing the roof will cost $23 million. Teams will inspect every part of the building's core systems, including electrical, air conditioning, and fire safety, before drawing up repair plans. Expert teams will test sound and lighting systems while looking for hidden damage throughout the building. Hurricane Milton ripped off large pieces of the stadium's exterior.

They're working against the clock. Repairs must begin within 90 days to meet MLB requirements. Hennessy Construction is expected to present its plans in March. The city will front the money while trying to get insurance money and federal help. Before construction starts, they need sign-offs from building inspectors, fire marshals, and MLB officials.

With the Rays moving to Steinbrenner Field for 2025, time is running out. A messy situation with county voting on stadium funding has complicated talks with the team.  “We know this is our last meeting of the year, so if we're going to take action, it has to be now,” said Councilmember Lisset Hanewicz.

Earlier rumors about moving to Omaha didn't pan out as local officials fought to keep the team here. While some people question fixing a building that's set to be demolished, existing agreements leave the city no choice.

