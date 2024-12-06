Lions Coach Dan Campbell (Dan Gamble) Pays Off For Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 27: Detroit Lions Head Football Coach Dan Campbell watches the action during the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field on August 27, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Indianapolis defeated Detroit 27-17. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Lions coach Dan Campbell - or coach Dan Gamble - as we like to call him made several gutsy high-risk, high reward decisions to help the Detroit Lions defeat divisional rival Green Bay 34-31 on Thursday Night Football. Two of their touchdowns came on 4th down. And there was the 4th and 1 where the Lions went for it from their own 31 yard line. That decision backfired when they came up short. The failure to execute was the same as turning the ball over. The Packers took the lead with a touchdown 4 plays later.

But the gutsiest call from Lions coach Dan Campbell - or coach Dan Gamble - came with the game tied at 31 with the Lions on the Packers 21 yard line with :43 seconds to go. It was 4th and 1. 99 percent of NFL coaches would kick a 38 yard field goal for the lead and hope their defense would stop Jordan Love and the Packers for about :40 seconds. Not Lions coach Dan Campbell!

LIONS COACH DAN CAMPBELL

The Packers were moving the ball through out the second half. Detroit's defense had been decimated with so many injuries this season that several new players had been brought in his week from practice squads around the league just to fill the lineup. Coach Dan Gamble opted not to kick a field goal there with the game on the line. He decided to attempt to get a first down, milk the clock and kick a field goal with no time left.

If they play failed, the Packers would get the ball back with enough time to go win the game in regulation. And disaster almost struck when Lions quarterback Jared Goff took the snap from under center! A lineman stepped on Goff's foot and he fell down. He somehow averted disaster and handed the ball off to David Montgomery from his knees. Montgomery blasted forward for 7 yards and a first down. The Lions milked the clock and kicked a game winning field goal as time expired.