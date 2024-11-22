The Steelers at Browns SnowGlobe game on Thursday Night Football was awesome to watch. Everyone involved in the smashmouth event seemed to enjoy it. Typically sitting for four hours in sub freezing weather with wind and sleet and snow is not my idea of a good time. But the fans in Cleveland embraced the elements as a right of passage. The players, coaches and broadcasters all took the weather in stride. Even touchdown celebrations involved playful snowball fights.

The childlike joy of the event contrasted with a brutally physical game that took place. By the way, the underdog hometown Browns won the game 24-19! Myles Garrett was unstoppable in the first half crashing through the Steelers offensive line on his way to Russell Wilson. Running back Nick Chubb, who just returned from a gruesome knee injury was banging bodies everywhere. Even Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who had never played in a cold weather game threw his body around on a touchdown run.

STEELERS AT BROWNS SNOWGLOBE

Those of us in Florida who experienced the coolest day in eight months with a recent "cold" weather snap could pretend to empathize with the people in Cleveland while watching the Steelers at Browns SnowGlobe game.

Heading into the game both organizations appeared to be headed in opposite directions. The Steelers were on a roll and seemingly headed to the playoffs. Meanwhile the Browns won just two games this season before Thursday night. They were beginning to play out the season and wait for better things next year.

But for now, with some snow and a little Christmas spirit, the Browns and their fans will enjoy the gift of beating their rival Steelers in the snow.