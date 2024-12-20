The Savannah Bananas broke attendance records as 65,000 excited fans will fill Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on March 15, 2025. Taking their biggest stage yet, the baseball entertainers packed every seat in the massive NFL stadium, far exceeding their typical Georgia crowds. The attendance blew past their previous record.

Downtown Tampa buzzed with energy. People filled local businesses, with restaurants and bars seeing non-stop business. On the field, baseball mixed with showmanship. Players danced, showed off, and performed spectacular stunts. Fans joined in between innings for fun competitions that kept everyone cheering. Social media exploded with highlights. Fans shared videos of amazing plays and entertaining moments across all platforms. People at home couldn't stop scrolling through posts about the event.

This massive success shows how pro sports are changing. Regular games now blend with entertainment as teams look for new ways to attract and excite fans.

Families made up most of the crowd. The combination of sports and entertainment drew in people who normally wouldn't watch baseball. Local media covered the story extensively. Andrew Harlan from thatssotampa.com followed the building excitement as the event approached. City leaders expect lasting economic benefits from the huge event. Crowds packed nearby businesses and restaurants hours before the game started.