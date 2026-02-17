ContestsEvents
March to a Million Meals — Helping Families Across Southwest Florida

Joe Winner
ESPN SWFL is proud to support WINK News and WINK Feeds Families: March to a Million Meals, the largest community outreach effort across our broadcast family.

Throughout February, we’re “marching” toward March 1st with one goal: providing one million meals for families across Southwest Florida through the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Every dollar donated helps feed neighbors in need, and every share helps spread the word.

This is a true community effort. Listeners, local businesses, and neighbors are coming together to make a real difference. Hunger doesn’t take a break, and neither does our community.

You don’t need to attend an event to take part. Donate online, share the mission, and encourage others to help. Together, Southwest Florida can reach the goal and make an impact.

Be part of something bigger. Donate and learn more at WinkFeedsFamilies.com.

