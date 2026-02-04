Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Bruins head south on Wednesday night after their momentum hit a bit of a snag. They'll take on a familiar opponent in the Panthers, trying to stop a slide of their own. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena, with national coverage on TNT and HBO Max.

The Bruins (32-20-4) enter having gone 7-1-2 over their last 10 games, continuing a stretch of steady play under first-year coach Marco Sturm. Boston dropped their last outing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout after leading by four in the second period.

The Bruins average 3.38 goals per game and own a 26.9% power play, with David Pastrnak leading the way at 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists). Morgan Geekie has been Boston's top finisher with 32 goals, including 10 on the power play. In net, Jeremy Swayman is 22-12-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average.

The Panthers (28-24-3) have dropped four straight and return home looking to reset after a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Monday. Florida averages 3.00 goals per game but has allowed 3.27, with recent defensive lapses proving costly.

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 27 goals and 54 points, while Sergei Bobrovsky enters with a 20-17-1 record. Florida won the first meeting 4-3 on Oct. 21.

Spread

Bruins +1.5 (-194)

Panthers -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Bruins +122

Panthers -127

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bruins vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Bruins are 16-10 against the spread in road games.

The Panthers are 8-22 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in seven of the Bruins' past eight matchups.

The total has gone over in five of the Panthers' last six games.

The over has hit in four of the last five matchups between the Bruins and Panthers.

The Panthers have won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Bruins vs Panthers Injury Reports

Bruins

Elias Lindholm, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Pavel Zacha, C — Day to day (upper body).

Panthers

Anton Lundell, C — Day to day (upper body).

Brad Marchand, LW — Day to day (undisclosed).

Sam Bennett, RW — Day to day (upper body).

Seth Jones, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Bruins vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

"While the Florida Panthers haven't gotten the results they've wanted, they have largely played good hockey since Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup .... Including special teams, the Panthers will likely earn an edge in the shot/chance department this evening. They might also get reinforcements as the returns of Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell are looming. Look for the back-to-back Stanley Cup winners to give Boston their best shot in an attempt to get some crucial points before the break." — Todd Cordell, Covers

"Florida's edge at home starts with pace and pressure. The Panthers have leaned into a forecheck-driven, volume-heavy approach, particularly with Matthew Tkachuk back influencing play along the walls and in high-danger areas. That style naturally boosts shot attempts and territorial control, especially against teams that prefer structure over chaos .... The most likely game script is tight and physical. Florida should control volume, but Boston's goaltending and finishing efficiency point toward a one-goal margin rather than separation." — Kyle Kargel, Winners and Whiners