Novak Djokovic Comes Out on Top in Five-Set Thriller Against Jannik Sinner, Advances to Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic faced off against Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set semifinal at the Australian Open, finishing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The match wrapped up in the early hours in Melbourne, around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Twice, Djokovic, 38, came back from being a set down. In the fifth set, he broke Sinner's serve at 4-3 after securing five straight points from 15-40 down. With this win, Djokovic moves into his 11th Australian Open final, boasting an impressive record of 10 titles at this venue. His next challenger: Carlos Alcaraz, potentially leading to Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam triumph.

This achievement also makes Djokovic the oldest male player in the Open Era to reach this stage. He now enters his 38th major final with 104 wins. In the other semifinal, Alcaraz, 22, squeezed past Alexander Zverev in a match lasting 5 hours and 27 minutes, setting a record for the longest semifinal in Australian Open history.

The upcoming showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz promises another chapter in their rivalry, with Djokovic leading their series 5-4. Djokovic has the advantage of rest, having coasted through earlier rounds, including a walkover and an opponent's withdrawal.

After a series of four semifinal defeats, Djokovic broke his streak with this victory over Sinner. It's his first win against Sinner in over two years and his first five-set match since the French Open in 2024.

After the match, Djokovic engaged the crowd, noting, "I think you guys got the value for the ticket." As a joke, he played on the idea of earning "10% of the gate" for two exciting five-set battles. Regarding the final, he remarked, "Honestly it feels like winning already tonight... I just hope that I'll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with them. That's my desire, and let the gods decide the winner," Djokovic told ESPN.

Sinner hit a personal milestone with 21 aces, capturing the first set with 15 winners to Djokovic's 8. But Djokovic answered by breaking Sinner in the second set at 3-1.