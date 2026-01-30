ContestsEvents
Michigan vs Michigan State Grabs Spotlight Tonight

Craig Shemon
Michigan vs Michigan State

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michigan vs Michigan State! Tonight's Friday night Big Ten basketball tilt features #3 (19-1) at #7 (19-2) Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. First place is on the line as Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Illinois all sit at (9-1) atop the conference.

This will be just the second time the Wolverines and Spartans meet as top 10 teams simultaneously.

Michigan's only loss this season came three weeks ago in a 91-88 game against Wisconsin. However the Badgers needed to make 15 3-pointers to beat them. Michigan State's two losses came in a six point loss to Duke and a two point loss to Nebraska. The Wolverines just handed the Huskers their first loss of the the season.

MICHIGAN VS MICHIGAN STATE

The Spartans, who are (11-1) at home are led by the hottest player in the conference in Jeremy Fears Jr. He is coming off a monster 29 point performance in an overtime win at Rutgers. Last weekend he scored 17 points with 17 assists vs Maryland.

Meanwhile, The Wolverines are blowing teams out for the most part. They are (15-0) in games decided by at least 10 points.

In short, Michigan vs Michigan State will come down to the Wolverine's play in the paint vs the Spartans ability to hit shots from the perimeter. For the latest Big Ten basketball talk tune in to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

