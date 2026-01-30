Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Hopes Uncertain After Crash in Last Race

Lindsey Vonn, 41, a legendary skier from the United States, took a fall in the final downhill World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. This occurred just a week before the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics were scheduled to begin.

During the race, Vonn lost her footing landing a jump early in the course, getting caught up in the safety nets. After receiving medical attention for five minutes, she stood up, obviously in pain, holding her left knee. She then slowly made her way down the slope, stopping twice, before limping into a tent and later being airlifted by helicopter.

The race faced challenging conditions with low visibility and heavy snow. Only a handful of skiers completed their runs before the event was halted after Vonn's crash. She shared a quiet moment with teammate Jacqueline Wiles as they anticipated the upcoming competition.

Urs Lehmann, CEO of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, commented, "I know she hurt her knee. I talked to her," and mentioned that they needed to wait for the doctors to decide if she could participate in the upcoming events.

Romane Miradoli, a French skier who finished her run, described it as hard to see and very bumpy.

Other skiers also had falls, including Nina Ortlieb of Austria at the same difficult spot, and Marte Monsen of Norway who crashed into the nets near the finish. These incidents caused some delays in the race.

Vonn had been the fastest at the first checkpoint but lost her balance on the jump. She raised one arm and pole to regain her balance but spun and ended up in the nets.

This setback brings back memories of 2013 when Vonn was airlifted out after a crash in the super-G event at the world championships, missing the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Previously, Vonn returned to competition last year after a break since 2019. Competing with a titanium implant in her right knee, she stood out as the top downhiller with two wins and three podium finishes in five downhill events. Her recent performance made her a favorite for the Olympics. She plans to compete in the women's downhill on February 8, boasting a record of 12 wins there.

Originally, she was supposed to race in the super-G in Crans-Montana the following Saturday, which was the final event before the games.

The atmosphere remained subdued at the event due to a tragic bar fire on New Year's Day, resulting in many injuries and fatalities. A minute of silence was observed, and there were supportive messages at the finish line.

The full impact of this incident on Vonn's Olympic plans, crucial as she was expected to lead as a top athlete, is still uncertain.

Vonn's career highlights include an impressive 84 World Cup race victories as of January 22, 2026. She's among a select group of women to win in all five alpine disciplines, with achievements like her 2010 Vancouver Olympic downhill gold and numerous discipline titles.