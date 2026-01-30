Quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the media during OTA offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on May 14, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Falcons to Release Cousins! Quarterback Kirk Cousins is about to be a free man. The Atlanta Falcons plan to release him by mid March thus ending the dumbest quarterback succession plan perhaps in the history of football. The Falcons, in need of a quarterback, signed Cousins to a guaranteed 4-year $180 million dollars contract in 2024. And weeks later the team spent an early first round draft pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The move was a head scratcher to common folk. But Atlanta management told everyone they were smarter than everybody else and this was a move too good to pass up. Hmm.

Since then Cousins played in just 8 games this season as the most expensive backup in league history. Penix blew out his knee. The Falcons fired their coach and the management team got fired too.

Well done, Atlanta! Well done! ( Note sarcasm here!)

The move allows Atlanta to spread Cousin's dead cap hit of $22.5 million dollars to 2026 and just $12.5 million in 2027.

Cousins will be 38 years when the 2026 season begins. He seems recovered from his achilles injury suffered two years ago and there is a drastic shortage of quarterbacks in this year's draft and free agency pool. He will surely find a new home. Even Atlanta suggested they were open to keep Cousins at a reduced rate. But if I was Cousins I'd tell them to pound sand.