Brooks Koepka Plays First PGA Tour Round Since Leaving LIV Golf, Scores 73

Brooks Koepka made his return to the PGA Tour, carding a 1-over 73 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course.

In his first event back, he had two bogeys but finished strong, recording a birdie on the last hole. Koepka hit six out of 14 fairways, reached 13 greens, and needed 32 putts, which resulted in a challenging day on the course.

Koepka discussed coming back after his time with LIV Golf, sharing his concerns about how he would be received. "Just because I care," he said, noting a renewed appreciation for the sport, inspired by his son, Crew. "I think I've fallen back in love with the game," Koepka told SI.com.

Reflecting on how he played, he expressed confidence in his ball striking but acknowledged he needed to improve. "I didn't hit enough fairways," he admitted. "I like the way I'm playing, I just need to kind of play my way into it."

Fans greeted him with enthusiasm, confirming his hope for support. "It was great. Yeah, the fans were awesome today," he noted. With a touch of anxiety, he added, "Nobody wants to feel exiled, they just want to be loved."

Koepka's longtime caddie, Ricky Elliott, highlighted the golfer's broad experience across different tours, including Europe, Asia, and America. Elliott supported Koepka's decision to return, appreciating what he adds to the PGA Tour.

After a 14-week break, Koepka parted ways with LIV Golf on December 23 and sought PGA reinstatement on January 9. The approval came with conditions, such as no sponsor invitations to major events, and required a $5 million charitable fine.

The PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program eased his return, granting eligibility through the 2026 season. Restrictions include no FedExCup Bonus and no player equity from 2026-2030. As the 2023 PGA Championship winner, Koepka is committed to more events like the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.

The program allows other LIV players such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to return. Koepka used this program after leaving LIV, earning support from fellow PGA members.

Koepka shared his happiness about his return to the PGA Tour. "When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA TOUR," he noted. He expressed confidence in the Tour’s direction and praised the leadership’s plans for player ownership.