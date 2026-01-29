Winnipeg Jets vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Winnipeg Jets will look to win their second game in a row on the road as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Jets are 21-24-7 and seventh in the Central Division. They just beat the New Jersey Devils on the road 4-3. Winnipeg never trailed in the game and scored three straight goals in the second period. In the final minutes the Devils cut the deficit to a goal, but the Jets hung on. Winnipeg was outshot by New Jersey 29-26, but won in hits 24-14 and in faceoffs 25-23. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Jets gave the puck away a lot, but did well blocking shots. Mark Scheifele was the first star with one goal and one assist.

The Lightning are 33-14-4 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Utah Mammoth at home 2-0. Tampa scored both of their goals on the power play and they happened late in the second and third periods. The Bolts outshot Utah 29-28, hits were even at 18, and the Mammoth won on faceoffs 27-25. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Tampa did well blocking shots and the first star of the game was goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had 28 saves.

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-144)

Lightning -1.5 (+127)

Money line

Jets +178

Lightning -186

Total

OVER 5.5 (-113)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Winnipeg's last 14 games.

Winnipeg is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games.

Winnipeg is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games.

Tampa Bay is 6-0 SU in its last six games at home.

Jets vs Lightning Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk, D - Injured reserve

Colin Miller, D - Injured reserve

Haydn Fleury, D - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Charle-Edward D'Astous, D - Injured reserve

Brayden Point, C - Injured reserve

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Jets vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Winnipeg is 21st in scoring, tied for 14th in goals against, 19th on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Scheifele leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Jets are 9-14-2 on the road and 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Winnipeg is 6-11-5 record in matchups decided by a single goal and in their last handful of games, the offense has been more cold than hot. Kyle Connor is a primary threat for the Jets' offense. The Jets will look to build off of their most recent road win, where they scored in bunches and controlled the tempo.



Tampa Bay is second in scoring, second in goals against, 13th on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Lightning are 14-9 at home and 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Tampa is currently on a six-game home winning streak and have the second-best goal differential in the league at plus 49. They have won four of their last five games, with more of a defensive effort than offensive.

Best Bet: Lightning Spread