Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Total

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 25: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Heat and Bulls won't have much time to unpack this matchup, with three meetings in four days starting Thursday as both teams hover around the Eastern Conference playoff line. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EST at the United Center in Chicago, with coverage on CHSN and FanDuel Sports Network Sun.

Miami (25-23) enters the opener of a three-game stretch against the Bulls after a 133-124 home loss to Orlando, continuing a January trend of defensive slippage. The Heat are allowing 118.4 points per game this season and have surrendered at least 120 points nine times this month.

Offensively, Miami remains productive, ranking among the league's top scoring teams behind Norman Powell's 23.0 points per game and Bam Adebayo's interior presence.

Chicago (23-24) returns home having dropped two straight but remains competitive in the East's middle tier. The Bulls average 117.7 points per game, with Josh Giddey providing balance at 18.6 points and 8.8 assists.

Like Miami, Chicago has struggled to string together defensive stops. The Heat took the first matchup between these teams 143-107 in November.

Spread

Heat -2.5 (+104)

Bulls +2.5 (-117)

Money line

Heat -122

Bulls +117

Total

Over 238.5 (+100)

Under 238.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat are 14-11 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Bulls are 13-12 when playing as the underdogs.

The total has gone over in six of the Heat's past seven games.

The Bulls are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 home games against the Heat.

The teams are 5-5 against each other over their last 10 meetings.

The over is 5-4-1 in the last 10 matchups between these teams.

Heat vs Bulls Injury Reports

Heat

Tyler Herro, G — Game-time decision (ribs).

Davion Mitchell, G — Game-time decision (shoulder).

Bulls

Emanuel Miller, F — Game-time decision (illness).

Yuki Kawamura, G — Game-time decision (oblique).

Tre Jones, G — Game-time decision (hamstring).

Zach Collins, F — Out (toe).

Heat vs Bulls Predictions and Picks

"While these Bulls can score, tied for seventh in the NBA at 117.7 points per game, this is also a bottom-5 scoring defense, getting eaten up for 119.8 PPG. Miami torched them for 143 points the last time they met — which, wildly, only matches the second-most points they've allowed in a game this season. I like the Heat's offense to carry them to a cover and a win tonight." — Eric Rosales, Covers

"The Heat were starting to build some momentum before suffering a tough loss to the Magic last night, but they are still relatively healthy. They will be pretty confident in this matchup as they beat the Bulls by 143-107 back on Nov. 11. The Bulls have been much better since the last meeting, and they certainly should have beaten the Pacers last night, so we should be in for a much closer contest in this one. You can make an argument for either side, but I think this game means more to the Bulls, who got smashed in the last meeting. So, I will lean towards the Bulls to get their revenge at home in this spot." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz