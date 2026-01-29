LeBron James Retirement Must Be Near

ContestsEvents
Craig Shemon
LeBron James retirement? James and the Lakers lost at Cleveland 129-99 Wednesday night in what could have been his last game there. It was the place his career began more than two decades ago. Then he left Cleveland. But he came back to win a title years later. Then he left again. Clearly the Akron, Ohio native will hold Cleveland near and dear to his heart forever.

We should mention there has been no formal announcement about James future or his plans to retire. But given the way he choked up during a first quarter video tribute to him, combined with the fact that this was the Lakers only appearance in Cleveland this season you can do the math. It felt like Wednesday night would be James' last visit as a player. It feels like his retirement is coming.

Afterward James said he just tried to take it all in. The moment got to him. He said he doesn't want to take anything for granted. He also did not confirm or deny he will retire this season.

On the court James turned in one of his worst performances. He scored 11 points on 3 of 10 shooting and turned the ball over 6 times. He never scored less than 21 points as a visiting player in 12 previous games as a member of the Heat or Lakers.

LeBron James Retirement? For the latest NBA talk tune into Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
