Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Florida Panthers will face the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. These teams are in the midst of opposite seasons, with the Panthers hanging around in a loaded Atlantic Division with a 28-21-3 record. The Blues have not had nearly as much success despite playing in the Central Division, posting a 19-25-9 record throughout what is turning out to be a thoroughly disappointing year for Blues fans.

To be frank, it is a bit of a shock that the Panthers have maintained as good a record as they have. The statistics do not show that Florida is one of the better teams in the NHL, as the Panthers rank in the lower half of the league in just about every single statistic, both offensively and defensively. As a result, they have maintained their record by surviving in endless one-goal games, a model that is hardly sustainable. A game against the Blues might allow that habit to continue until a later date, but the Panthers are bound to eventually start losing in games in which the margin of error is razor-thin.

While Florida's offense has not been anything to write home about, St. Louis's one-ups it by being one of the worst attacks in the league. The Blues rank in the bottom 10 in nearly every single major offensive statistic, a level of play so poor that it makes the mediocre defense look like it's playing excellent hockey. It does not help that St. Louis has lost five straight heading into this matchup, a streak that included a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. Something big will have to change if the Blues are to pull off a win on Thursday.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+163)

Blues +1.5 (-194)

Money line

Panthers -150

Blues +144

Totals

Over 5.5 (-108)

Under 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Blues Betting Trends

The Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the league ATS, going 19-33.

However, the Panthers have not been bad ATS when they play on the road, with an 11-13 mark.

The over is 30-22 in Florida's games.

The Blues are 26-27 ATS this year.

The Blues are 13-15 ATS when they play on their home ice.

The under is 27-26 in St. Louis's games.

Panthers vs Blues Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Anton Lundell, C - Questionable.

Aleksander Barkov, C - Out.

Tomas Nosek, C - Out.

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Out.

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Out.

Seth Jones, D - Out.

St. Louis Blues

Pius Suter, C - Out.

Robert Thomas, C - Out.

Jake Neighbours, LW - Questionable.

Jordan Kyrou, RW - Questionable.

Dylan Holloway, LW - Out.

Oskar Sundqvist, RW - Out.

Torey Krug, D - Out.

Panthers vs Blues Prediction and Pick