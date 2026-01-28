Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Total

January has been unforgiving for Orlando, and the calendar doesn't ease up with a trip to Miami to face a Heat team trying to climb the Eastern Conference ladder. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Kaseya Center in Miami, with coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Miami (25-22) enters the matchup riding a two-game winning streak and sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, just one game ahead of Orlando. The Heat went 3-2 on a recent West Coast road trip, capped by wins over Utah and Phoenix, and have been strong at home with a 15-7 record. Norman Powell leads Miami at 23.1 points per game, while Bam Adebayo continues to anchor the interior with 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Orlando (23-22) arrives having dropped four straight, including back-to-back losses to Cleveland. Defensive consistency has slipped during the skid, with the Magic allowing more than 120 points per game over the stretch. Paolo Banchero remains the focal point, averaging 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while Franz Wagner remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Magic have won all three meetings in the season series so far, with the finale set for mid-March.

Spread

Magic +2.5 (+100)

Heat -2.5 (-108)

Money line

Magic +127

Heat -133

Total

Over 229.5 (+100)

Under 229.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Heat Betting Trends

The Magic are winless against the spread in their last seven road games.

The Heat are 13-9 against the spread at home this season.

The total has gone under in six of the Magic's past nine games.

The total has gone over in five of the Heat's last six matchups.

The Magic have won five of the last seven against the Heat.

The Heat have won 10 of their last 11 home matchups against the Magic.

Magic vs Heat Injury Reports

Magic

Franz Wagner, F — Out (ankle).

Heat

Kel'el Ware, C — Day to day (hamstring).

Davion Mitchell, G — Day to day (shoulder).

Norman Powell, G — Day to day (back).

Tyler Herro, G — Out (ribs).

Magic vs Heat Predictions and Picks

"The Heat have gotten hot over their last 4 games, all on the road. They return home for the first time in over a week, where they play their best basketball with a 15-7 record. Despite being down 3-0 in the season series, expect a different outcome against a Magic team that has dropped 4 in a row and 3 of their last 4 on the road." — Seth Orlemann, Sportsbook Wire

"The Magic and the Heat are coming into this game with the same number of losses, so we could be in for a close contest in this one. The Magic haven't been able to get anything going lately as they've only won back-to-back games once since Dec. 3, while the Heat are finally starting to build some momentum with a couple of nice wins in a row. The Magic have been relatively healthy compared to the Heat, but they've gone cold on offense, and I think that costs them again as the Heat get the narrow win at home." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz