Nebraska's lengthy 24-game winning streak came to an end with a 75-72 defeat against Michigan on Tuesday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The Cornhuskers held the upper hand for most of the game, even securing a 50-48 edge at halftime, but faltered in the last 3 minutes and 20 seconds, missing their final five shots as the Wolverines took control with a 6-0 run to close out the game.

With a No. 5 ranking, Nebraska now stands at 20-1 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play, while Michigan is ranked No. 3 with a 19-1 overall record and the same conference standing. Missing from the lineup were key scorers Rienk Mast, sidelined by illness, and Braden Frager, who sat out his second game with an ankle sprain.

Afterward, Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg told ESPN, "To beat Michigan, you have to play almost perfect, and we had a lapse at the end." Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg echoed the sentiment but found positives in the competition. "That just proved, hopefully to everybody, most importantly to the guys in the locker room, that we can compete with anybody," he said.

The streak, the longest ever for Nebraska, began after a loss to Iowa on March 9 last year. It featured wins over tough opponents and marked the Cornhuskers' first 11-0 non-conference start since 1928-29. Their 9-1 record in the conference was a nod to 1965-66. Nebraska reached its highest-ever spot in the AP rankings during this streak.

Nebraska's basketball program doesn't have a storied history. It remains the only major-conference team never to win an NCAA tournament game, holding an 0-8 record. Their last regular-season conference title was in 1950. Their only consensus All-American was Sam Carrier in 1912-13, and they've had just three NBA first-rounders, the latest in 1998.

Since Fred Hoiberg took over as head coach in 2019, the team has shown improvement. His first three seasons ended with a 24-67 overall record and just nine conference victories. The team has bounced back with an 80-41 record since then, showing significant progress.

During the streak, Nebraska often found themselves trailing, overcoming double-digit deficits in five games. They even rallied from 16 points behind against Oklahoma and Indiana.

Some standout performers this season are Rienk Mast, a veteran player recovered from a knee injury, and Pryce Sandfort, a newcomer. Jamarques Lawrence, Berke Buyuktuncel, and Sam Hoiberg have also played important roles.

Nebraska's loyal fans keep high hopes for postseason chances. The upcoming match with No. 9 Illinois is a big one, but the team is aiming for a league title and their first NCAA tournament victory. Coach Hoiberg is positive about his team's chances. "It's unfortunate, but I give our guys a lot of credit for the fight they showed in the game," he said.