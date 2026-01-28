Mike McDaniel Steps In as Chargers’ New Offensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers have appointed Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator, after parting ways with Greg Roman following a challenging wild-card loss to the New England Patriots. McDaniel comes from his role as head coach with the Miami Dolphins, where he displayed impressive offensive strategies.

Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert benefits from a coordinator eager to tap into his potential. Mike McDaniel expressed his belief in Herbert’s untapped talent. “In my belief, Herbert hasn't neared the ceiling to what he's capable of," McDaniel told ESPN.com. "We're both thrilled about the future and its possibilities."

McDaniel’s hiring comes after the Chargers decided to move on from Roman, who had been a coordinator for both the 49ers and Chargers. Under Roman, the offense struggled, managing to score only one touchdown across two playoff games. The lack of creativity on offense had a significant impact on their performance.

Injuries plagued the Chargers in 2025, particularly along the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater suffered season-ending injuries, forcing the team to rely heavily on Herbert’s knack for big plays. During an exciting game against the Dolphins, Herbert escaped a sack to complete a 42-yard pass that secured a win for them.

McDaniel plans to design an efficient system that reduces the load on Herbert to deliver such extraordinary efforts. “Not relying too heavily on Justin's skill for extraordinary feats...is key to maximizing opportunities," McDaniel emphasized in the conference.

McDaniel’s extensive career in football includes working with leading coaches. He was part of the Shanahan coaching tree and contributed to Super Bowl runs with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. His Yale education and background as a wide receiver also add to his understanding of the game.

In Miami, McDaniel's offense was renowned for its explosiveness, leading the league in total yards in 2023. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa topped the league with 4,624 passing yards that season. The team built its play style around speedy players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, earning a top spot in the NFL rankings.

Despite past successes, McDaniel's Dolphins faced challenges in recent seasons, missing the playoffs and leading to his exit. Reflecting on his Dolphins tenure, McDaniel noted the valuable lessons learned, which he aims to apply in his new role with the Chargers.

The Chargers officially announced McDaniel's hiring on January 26, 2026, calling him the “top offensive play-calling candidate" of this cycle. McDaniel chose the Chargers over other opportunities, motivated by the chance to work with Coach Harbaugh.