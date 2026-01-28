College Basketball Odds, Spread, and Totals in Florida: Jan. 28, 2026

Wednesday's college basketball slate puts the spotlight back on Florida programs navigating conference play from very different angles, with all three matchups carrying ripple effects inside the SEC and ACC.

No. 19 Florida heads back on the road in a tightly packed SEC race, while Miami returns home looking to build on a timely bounce-back win. In Tallahassee, Florida State welcomes another West Coast visitor as the ACC's expanded geography continues to reshape midweek schedules. From late tip-offs to cross-country travel, each matchup adds another data point as SEC and ACC play continues to take shape.

No. 19 Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 19 Florida's margin for error in the SEC remains slim, and Wednesday night offers another road test against a conference opponent still searching for traction. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., with coverage on SEC Network.

Florida (14-6, 5-2 SEC) saw a five-game winning streak snapped at home Saturday in a 76-67 loss to Auburn, despite 27 points from Thomas Haugh. The Gators continue to lean on their frontcourt, ranking among the nation's best rebounding teams with Rueben Chinyelu anchoring the paint. Free-throw efficiency remains an area to clean up, as Florida has shot just 55.5% from the line in their past two games.

South Carolina (11-9, 2-5 SEC) returns home after a 92-69 loss at Texas A&M, where a slow start proved difficult to overcome. Meechie Johnson leads the Gamecocks offensively in points and assists per game, with Mike Sharavjamts gathering the boards down low.

Spread

Florida -9.5 (-144)

South Carolina +9.5 (+127)

Money line

Florida -567

South Carolina +525

Total

Over 148.5 (-138)

Under 148.5 (+122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Stanford Cardinal vs Miami Hurricanes

Miami gets a chance to turn a bounce-back road win into something more on Wednesday night, returning home for an ACC matchup with a Stanford team searching for answers. Gametime is 9 p.m. EST at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., with coverage on ACC Network.

Miami (16-4, 5-2 ACC) snapped a two-game skid with an 85-76 road win at Syracuse, leaning on Malik Reneau's double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) and 16 points off the bench from Tre Donaldson. The Hurricanes have been tough at home, where their efficiency and rebounding edge have fueled one of the conference's most productive offenses.

Stanford (14-6, 3-4 ACC) arrives after losing three of their last four games by an average of 19 points. The Cardinal shot just 27.2% from the field and 19.3% from three-point range in their most recent setback, a 78-66 loss to Cal. Freshman Ebuka Okorie, one of the ACC's top scorers, leads Stanford with 21.7 points per game.

Spread

Stanford +8.5 (-102)

Miami -8.5 (-110)

Money line

Stanford +351

Miami -434

Total

Over 146.5 (-114)

Under 146.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

California Golden Bears vs Florida State Seminoles

California's second East Coast swing of ACC play brings the Golden Bears to Tallahassee on Wednesday, where Florida State continues searching for traction in a season defined by narrow margins and late-game lessons. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Donald L. Tucker Center with coverage on ACC Network.

California (15-5, 3-4 ACC) brings a two-game winning streak across the country after road wins over North Carolina and Stanford. John Camden has fueled the turnaround, averaging 18.3 points over the last three games while rediscovering his outside shot.

Florida State (8-12, 1-6 ACC) remains near the bottom of the ACC standings but has been far more competitive of late. Since a Jan. 10 loss to NC State, the Seminoles have lost three games by a combined 12 points and picked up a 65-63 road win at Miami. Robert McCray V continues to steady the offense, averaging 6.5 assists per game and limiting turnovers in recent outings.

Spread

California +3 (-100)

Florida State -3 (-113)

Money line

California +147

Florida State -164

Total

Over 156.5 (-105)

Under 156.5 (-107)