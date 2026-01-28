Bill Belichick HOF Snub Embarrassing for NFL

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick HOF Snub! Six time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick is not going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer. What? What are we doing here? Unlike other sports who gather a broad range of Hall of Fame votes from writers across the country, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees are decided by committee. And this year's committee seemed to have a vendetta for Belichick.

Was Belichick the easiest guy to get along with? No. Did he give off a warm and fuzzy feel to the media? No. But that shouldn't matter. This committee punished Belichick for cheating. There was the original Spygate scandal - well before Connor Stalions' scandal at Michigan. The Patriots allegedly videotaped New York Jets coaches' signals in 2007. The league fined Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots lost a first round pick in 2008.

Then there was the situation where Tom Brady reportedly ordered footballs deflated so he could get a better grip on them before the 2014 AFC Championship vs the Colts. The league suspended Brady for four games, fined the team one million dollars and took away two draft picks.

NFL crimes were reported and punishments were served. But holding off Belichick's eventual Hall of Fame induction reminds us of the time one baseball writer did not vote for Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame bid costing him a unanimous selection by one vote. Idiocy!