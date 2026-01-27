Washington Commanders Finalize Deal with Daronte Jones as Defensive Coordinator

The Washington Commanders are on the verge of hiring Daronte Jones as their new defensive coordinator after a challenging 2025 season. This follows ESPN's Adam Schefter's report from Monday evening.

Jones arrives from the Minnesota Vikings, where he worked as a defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. While collaborating with Vikings DC Brian Flores, Jones impressed many, despite Flores being a strong candidate for head coaching roles in the league.

Jones had two separate stints with the Vikings. First, in 2020 as the defensive backs coach and then in 2022 as defensive passing game coordinator. In between, he spent a year as LSU's defensive coordinator in 2021.

His background includes roles with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. This new position is a significant step for Jones in Washington, D.C.

Jones takes over a Commanders defense that, in 2025, allowed the most yards per game in the NFL and was sixth in points conceded per game. These moves happen in an offseason when the Commanders filled vital coaching roles following a disappointing season. Head coach Dan Quinn stays but will team up with new coordinators for offense and defense.

Jones, 47, hails from Maryland, making this a homecoming. At least five teams interviewed him recently, making him a highly sought-after candidate.

Jones replaces Joe Whitt Jr., who was let go after two seasons. Additionally, the Commanders replaced offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with David Blough.

Washington considered several experienced defensive coordinators before choosing Jones, including Jonathan Gannon, Teryl Austin, Brian Flores, Joe Cullen, Dennard Wilson, and Patrick Graham.

In the previous season, the Commanders ended with a 5-12 record after a prior NFC Championship Game appearance. Their defense ranked last in yards allowed and 27th in points given up.

The Minnesota defense, under Jones and Flores, topped the NFL in interceptions (24), passes defended (95), interception rate (3.8%), and tied for most takeaways (33) in 2025.

Jones started his NFL coaching career with the Dolphins as assistant DB coach from 2016 to 2017. He also coached cornerbacks with the Bengals in 2018 and 2019.

Under Jones' direction in 2022, the Vikings’ secondary ranked third in passes defended (87) and was tied for tenth in interceptions (15). Before joining the Vikings, Brian Flores also interviewed for Washington's defensive coordinator job, and the Commanders interviewed Raheem Morris for the position too.