College Basketball Heats Up in Late January

College Basketball Heats Up! Here we go! Football season is down to one final game where the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now we cast our eyes toward exciting college basketball with March Madness less than two months away.

There were a couple interesting games of note last night as #1 Arizona held on to beat #13 BYU. Brayden Burries scored 29 points and made a game saving block at the end to preserve the Wildcats perfect (21-0) record. BYU had been down by 19 points before their furious rally fell short.

The other top 25 matchup was not as exciting as #4 Duke asserted its will on #20 Louisville with an 83-52 victory. Cameron Boozer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds in the win.

College Basketball Heats Up: But there is more! Tonight #5 ranked and undefeated (20-0) Nebraska travels to (18-1) and #3 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. And that's not even Michigan's biggest game of the week! They travel to #7 Michigan State for a top ten battle on Friday night!

And tonight #12 Purdue brings its 2 game losing streak to Bloomington to face arch rival Indiana. This is a great time of year to get dialed in to college hoops to figure out who's who. Admittedly, the names and faces change so much every year in college basketball. We basically root for uniforms and head coaches until we re-learn team rosters.