College Basketball Heats Up in Late January

Craig Shemon
College Basketball Heats Up

TUCSON, AZ – FEBRUARY 8: Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats gestures to the bench during the first half of the college basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at McKale Center on February 8, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

College Basketball Heats Up! Here we go! Football season is down to one final game where the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now we cast our eyes toward exciting college basketball with March Madness less than two months away.

There were a couple interesting games of note last night as #1 Arizona held on to beat #13 BYU. Brayden Burries scored 29 points and made a game saving block at the end to preserve the Wildcats perfect (21-0) record. BYU had been down by 19 points before their furious rally fell short.

The other top 25 matchup was not as exciting as #4 Duke asserted its will on #20 Louisville with an 83-52 victory. Cameron Boozer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds in the win.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL HEATS UP

College Basketball Heats Up: But there is more! Tonight #5 ranked and undefeated (20-0) Nebraska travels to (18-1) and #3 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. And that's not even Michigan's biggest game of the week! They travel to #7 Michigan State for a top ten battle on Friday night!

And tonight #12 Purdue brings its 2 game losing streak to Bloomington to face arch rival Indiana. This is a great time of year to get dialed in to college hoops to figure out who's who. Admittedly, the names and faces change so much every year in college basketball. We basically root for uniforms and head coaches until we re-learn team rosters.

For the latest college basketball talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
