Utah Mammoth vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Utah Mammoth look to win their sixth game in a row as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Mammoth are 27-20-4 and fourth in the Central Division. They just beat the Nashville Predators on the road 5-2. Nashville was up 1-0 after one period of play. Then Utah scored three goals in a five-minute stretch in the second period. The Predators scored towards the end of the period, but the Mammoth got some insurance goals in the third. Utah outshot Nashville 30-29 and won in faceoffs 28-24 but lost in hits 29-19. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Mammoth gave the puck away a lot but still made up for it by scoring on their quality chances.



The Lightning are 32-14-4 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road 8-5. The first period was high-scoring and back and forth, and the Jackets had a 4-2 lead at the end of one. Tampa tied things up quickly in the second, but Columbus regained the lead and got another goal late in the period. The third period added some empty net goals for the Blue Jackets. The Bolts won in faceoffs 36-23 but lost on shots 31-30 and in hits 27-22. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Tampa gave the puck away a lot.



Spread

Mammoth +1.5 (-170)

Lightning -1.5 (+144)

Money line

Mammoth +150

Lightning -156

Total

OVER 6.5 (+113)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mammoth vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Utah's last five games.

Utah is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Utah is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Tampa Bay's last 10 games against Utah.

Mammoth vs Lightning Injury Reports

Utah Mammoth

Alexander Kerfoot, C - Injured reserve

Logan Cooley, C - Injured reserve

Lawson Crouse, LW - Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Lightning

Charle-Edward D'Astous, D - Injured reserve

Jack Finley, C - Day-to-day

Erik Cernak, D - Day-to-day

Gage Goncalves, C - Day-to-day

Maxwell Crozier, D - Out

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Brayden Point, C - Injured reserve

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Mammoth vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Utah is 15th in scoring, tied for fifth in goals against, 29th on the power play, and tied for 13th on the penalty kill. Clayton Keller leads the team in assists and points. The Mammoth are 12-13-2 on the road and 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. A big part of this winning streak has been the high-scoring offense. In four of the past five games, the offense has scored five or more goals. The scoring depth has picked up and the defense has been decent. All the teams they played against had winning records or some of the best teams in the league. Utah is trending up towards the Olympic break.

Tampa Bay is second in scoring, second in goals against, 16th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Lightning are 13-9-0 at home and 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The Bolts have won three of their last four games and that last game will probably be the most goals they give up in a game this season and probably the next few seasons. Tampa is usually a consistently good team on both sides of the puck and rarely have nights where they play sloppy and are chasing the game. They are a little banged up and usually have the depth to make up for that. They will look to bounce back against the trending up Mammoth.

Best Bet: Over