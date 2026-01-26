Patriots vs Seahawks for Super Bowl LX

Sam Darnold doesn’t have to wait long to show Jets fans what he can do with a competent organization. Carolina should compete for one of the Wild Card sports in the NFC this season. On the other side, there is intrigue with rookie QB Zach Wilson who will be making his first career start on the road, but the Jets roster was an absolute disaster last year, and it will take time to turn it around.

Patriots vs Seahawks: The matchup for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara is set between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday the Patriots held on to beat the Broncos at Denver 10-7. It was a snow-globe game where a storm came out of nowhere in the 4th quarter.

The Broncos played without injured starting quarterback Bo Nix . Jarrett Stidham played a fairly decent game with the exception of one costly turnover in each half. Meanwhile the quarterback-coach combo of Drake Maye-Mike Vrabel breathed life into the Patriots franchise for the first time in the post Tom-Brady era.

The conditions were much more favorable in the NFC title game in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the LA Rams 31-27 in an exciting shootout. Sam Darnold shook off the knock on him that he can't play in big games. In fact he played the best game of his career in outdueling Matt Stafford by throwing for 346 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Stafford wasn't bad either by throwing for 374 yards with 3 touchdowns and no picks as well.

This game came down to the quarterbacks favorite targets. Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown for Seattle. While Puka Nacua grabbed 9 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.