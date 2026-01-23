Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Bolts refuse to pull the plug on their hot streak. The Tampa Bay Lightning have played over a month without a regulation loss going into Friday's faceoff with the host Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. EST.

Head coach Jon Cooper's team cares more about winning the Stanley Cup than setting regular-season records. That fact allows the Lightning to look on the bright side of last week's shootout defeat to the St. Louis Blues. The win streak's interruption takes pressure away and avoids any distraction, while the Lightning keep racking up points. Tampa Bay has two straight 4-1 wins since falling in St. Louis.

Why are the odds shorter on 21-22-7 Chicago's spread versus 31-13-4 Tampa Bay? Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks have fared poorly on a stint of home games that could've helped get a more inspired club back into contention. Chicago is also playing the second of back-to-back nights, after beating Carolina 4-3 via a shootout. But the Blackhawks have beaten spreads in four of the last five Tampa-Chicago meetings.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+100)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-104)

Money line

Lightning -257

Blackhawks +233

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is undefeated in regulation or overtime since Dec. 18.

Chicago has covered its puck line in four of the last five meetings.

The Blackhawks are just 1-4 in their last five games on home ice.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Centerman Anthony Cirelli is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Centerman Brayden Point is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Right winger Scott Sabourin is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Victor Hedman is on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

Centerman Teuvo Teravainen is questionable with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Shea Weber is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

Tampa's superstar Nikita Kucherov is not cooling off, just finding new ways to hurt opponents while leading the Lightning to the front of the Eastern Conference once again. Faced with more attention than ever as a sniper, Kucherov is dishing assists at a career rate this midseason. The 32-year-old notched three more assists in the Bolts' latest win over the San Jose Sharks, helping Brandon Hagel light the lamp twice.

Will a goaltender douse Hagel and Kucherov's momentum on Friday? Chicago's Spencer Knight has been quite good in 2025-26, ranking fifth among NHL starters with 30-plus games played on the season with a .913 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder was "stellar" in the Blackhawks' 3-0 shutout of Winnipeg on Monday, according to Jack Bushman of ChiHockeyNow, following that up with another strong effort in Carolina. However, the prodigal goalie has played four out of five games and may not start on Friday.