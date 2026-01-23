Jesse Minter Named Baltimore Ravens Head Coach, Replacing John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens have chosen Jesse Minter as their head coach, wrapping up the search that began after John Harbaugh departed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Minter becomes the fourth head coach in the team's history.

Minter, 42, was with the Ravens from 2017 to 2020, serving in roles from a defensive assistant to defensive backs coach. During this time, the team impressed with seasons like the 14-2 record in 2019.

Before his stint with the Ravens, Minter was the defensive coordinator at Georgia State, helping the defense achieve the 8th spot in the FBS for pass defense. He also had roles at Indiana State and Cincinnati, beginning as an intern at Notre Dame.

With the Los Angeles Chargers, he guided their defense for two seasons, posting an 11-6 record each year, although the team faced early playoff exits. Minter worked under Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh's brother.

After his time in Baltimore, Minter became the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt and Michigan. At Michigan, he briefly served as head coach for a game, securing a 30-3 win against East Carolina.

After evaluating over 20 candidates, the Ravens selected Minter as head coach. His previous connection with the team and extensive coaching experience were key factors in this decision.