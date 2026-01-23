FBI Investigates Circumstances of Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s Death

The FBI is investigating the details surrounding Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's death in May 2025. He was 65 years old. This investigation was first reported by The Washington Post.

The investigation focuses on Dr. Harry Haroutunian, who managed Irsay's rehabilitation and prescribed pain medication and ketamine in the months before his death. The FBI has a subpoena for "records and information related to Irsay's death, 'substance use,' and his 'relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian.'"

Federal agents have traveled to Indiana to talk with people who knew Irsay, including those close to him in his last years. While the investigation is ongoing, the Colts organization has recognized the situation but hasn't been contacted by officials.

Irsay died at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. Dr. Haroutunian, who was at the hotel, signed the death certificate, listing cardiac arrest, pneumonia, and heart conditions.

No autopsy was conducted. Irsay had a history of struggles with prescription drug abuse, including a relapse and a 2014 conviction for driving under the influence after police found pills and cash in his car.

Jim Irsay became an NFL team owner at age 37 after his father's death in 1997, eventually leading the team to a Super Bowl victory. Under his leadership, the Colts achieved significant success.

In December 2023, Irsay overdosed on opioids at his home. Hospital staff administered Narcan, effective against opioids. As reported by The Washington Post, pill bottles showed that Dr. Haroutunian prescribed over 200 pills shortly before Irsay's two overdoses in late 2023. One overdose necessitated a four-month hospital stay.

Dr. Haroutunian is reputed for his work in addiction recovery. Observers have noted the role of ketamine in Irsay's treatment.