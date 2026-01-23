2026 FIFA World Cup: Miami Gardens to Host Key Matches, Including Colombia vs. Portugal

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Colombia vs. Portugal drew more ticket requests than any other match across the tournament. The venue will go by "Miami Stadium" during the competition.

FIFA confirmed that the June 27 match between the two nations drew the highest number of ticket requests during the Random Selection Draw phase. Group stage games start in mid-June. The venue wraps up its hosting duties with the third-place match on July 18.

Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay on June 15 at 6 p.m. Uruguay faces Cape Verde on June 21 at 6 p.m. Scotland plays Brazil on June 24 at 6 p.m. Colombia battles Portugal at 7:30 p.m. on June 27. A Round of 32 match happens on July 3 at 6 p.m., then a quarterfinal on July 11 at 5 p.m.

This facility is one of 16 cities across North America hosting matches in 2026. The tournament spreads across 11 U.S. cities, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Local governments across Miami-Dade and the City of Miami have approved $46 million in funding. This money covers infrastructure, public safety, and hospitality services. The City of Miami added $7.5 million in in-kind services covering police, fire, public works, and permitting.