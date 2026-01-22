Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will continue their five-game road trip on the West Coast with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday. The Heat have struggled to find their stride in their recent playing, alternating between wins and losses. However, they did manage a huge win against the Oklahoma City Thunder two games ago, showing how good this team can be. The Blazers, on the other hand, are playing some of their best basketball of the year, going 10-3 in their last 13 contests.

Shockingly, the Heat have become one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA. Guards Norman Powell and Tyler Herro average 23.7 and 21.9 points per game, respectively, providing head coach Erik Spoelstra with an excellent one-two punch in the backcourt. There are four other players who average double-digit points on the team, rounding out one of the best offensive attacks throughout the first half of the season. The Blazers should have plenty of trouble getting stops on Thursday night.

While Portland has exceeded every expectation this season, a handful of injuries might impact its play in this game. Starting guard Jrue Holiday and forward Jerami Grant are both questionable for this contest, which could leave the Blazers without two of their best defensive players. Additionally, forward Kris Murray and center Robert Williams III are both on the injury report, too, absences that would loom large in a matchup in which every quality defender is needed. Without some key defensive pieces, the Blazers will likely aim to win a high-paced shootout against a team that specializes in that type of contest.

Spread

Heat +1.5 (-104)

Trail Blazers -1.5 (+100)

Money line

Heat +104

Trail Blazers -108

Totals

Over 239.5 (-104)

Under 239.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Heat are one of the better teams in the league ATS, with a 25-19 record.

The Heat are 12-10 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 15-10 when Miami enters the game as an underdog.

The Blazers are also 25-19 ATS this season.

The Blazers are 14-8 ATS when they play at home.

The over is 12-10 in Portland's home games.

Heat vs Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Out.

Kel'el Ware, C - Questionable.

Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday, G - Questionable.

Jerami Grant, F - Questionable.

Kris Murray, F - Questionable.

Robert Williams III, C - Questionable.

Heat vs Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick