Miami Confident in Keeping Star WR Malachi Toney Amid Transfer Rumors and NIL Buzz

Malachi Toney isn't going anywhere. His mother squashed those whispers on Monday after internet chatter tried linking her son to Ohio State. Toni Toney took to social media and made one thing clear: the Hurricanes wide receiver is staying in Coral Gables.

"Don't get it twisted were home," wrote Toni Toney on X on Jan. 20. A fan had prodded the receiver to bolt for the Buckeyes through the transfer portal.

The freshman just finished his debut season with 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. He hauled in a 22-yard score during the National Championship game, though Miami fell 27-21.

Miami has worked to retain the Miami native with a massive NIL package. Sources told CBS Sports the contract might surpass what top receivers across college football are pulling in. According to Essentially Sports, when pressed about the NIL figure, one source said, "Whatever number you had in mind … more."

Top receivers like Cam Coleman and Jeremiah Smith have NIL valuations sitting at $2.5 million and $5 million. The freshman could rake in more than both under his new arrangement.

Shannon Dawson, Miami's offensive coordinator, sounded confident about holding onto the wideout. "He had a great, great freshman year and, ultimately, it's very important to keep the most talented guys on the roster," Dawson said. "That kid's a great kid. I don't think there will be any issues there."

The receiver had pondered Ohio State during his recruitment process. He swung through Columbus in 2023 and dubbed it his "second home." Buckeyes fans have clamored for the Florida native to link up with fellow Floridian Jeremiah Smith.