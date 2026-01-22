Florida’s New Coaching Staff Expands Recruiting Efforts, Targets 2027 Prospects Across Multiple States

Florida's coaches fanned out across four states last week. They met with recruits and handed out offers to prospects in the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes. Head coach Jon Sumrall, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon made the trip to Orlando, where they connected with several targets.

The trio visited 2027 four-star interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier and 2027 cornerback Kamauri Whitfield at The First Academy in Orlando. Ramsier snagged an offer from Trautwein back in mid-December when Trautwein joined the program. He's planning to show up at Junior Day on Jan. 24.

"We had all never met coach Sumrall before so meeting him was interesting," Ramsier told Swamp247. "He means business and he emphasized multiple times that he loves the trenches."

Whitfield holds a commitment to Tennessee but attended the first Junior Day on Jan. 10. Sumrall and Hardmon also stopped at Jones High School in Orlando to visit 2027 four-star edge Frederick Ards, who was also on campus for that same Junior Day.

"Love the new coaching staff," Ards told Swamp247. "Everything's just so good about the new coaching staff."

Safeties coach Chris Collins made an in-home visit to Birmingham, Alabama. He met with 2027 safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey there. Both Sumrall and defensive coordinator Brad White hopped on FaceTime during the visit.

"It was amazing," Aparicio-Bailey said. "First time meeting him, so good time to build the relationship with me and the family."

Collins also scheduled an in-home visit with 2027 safety Adryan Cole from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect praised what the assistant brings to the table.

"Coach Collins is cool, brings great energy, and knows how to develop defensive backs," Cole said to Swamp247. "He's cool and relatable, which makes it easy to connect with him and trust his coaching."

Linebackers coach Greg Gasparato traveled to Cartersville, Georgia. There, he visited 2027 linebacker Cole Crawford and 2027 defensive lineman Elijah Peeks. Crawford took part in the Under Armour All-American game.

Four-star 2027 running back Caden Waye received a re-offer from the staff. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound back from Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia held an initial offer from May.