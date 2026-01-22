Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

The Panthers continue a challenging road swing Thursday night with their first meeting of the season against the Jets. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, with coverage on ESPN+.

Florida (25-20-3) enters the night seventh in the Atlantic Division and is 11-10-0 on the road, coming off a 4-1 loss to San Jose on Monday.

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 47 points and 24 goals, while Florida has averaged three goals per game this season. Sergei Bobrovsky owns 19 wins but the Panthers have allowed 3.31 goals per game and are looking for more consistency following a 4-5-1 stretch.

Winnipeg (20-23-6) has won five of its last seven games and sits 12-9-4 at home. Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 61 points and scored twice in a 3-1 win over St. Louis on Tuesday. The Jets have leaned on special teams recently, killing 16 of their last 17 penalties.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-270)

Jets -1.5 (+223)

Money line

Panthers +100

Jets -104

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Jets Betting Trends

The Panthers are 9-12 against the spread in road games.

The Jets are 14-11 against the spread when playing at home.

The Panthers are 0-5-1 in their last six games as the favorites.

The total has gone over in nine of the Jets' past 11 matchups.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Panthers' last 15 games.

The Jets have won four of the last five meetings with the Panthers.

Panthers vs Jets Injury Reports

Panthers

Seth Jones, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Brad Marchand, LW — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Dmitry Kulikov, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Niko Mikkola, D — Day to day (undisclosed).

Jets

Elias Salomonsson, D — Day to day (illness).

Colin Miller, D — Injured reserve (knee).

Haydn Fleury, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Neal Pionk, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Panthers vs Jets Predictions and Picks

"Florida gets the nod here due to their stronger shot metrics and penalty kill, which should be important in a tight matchup. The Panthers' ability to generate offense at even strength gives them a slight edge in what projects to be a closely contested game .... Both teams have shown a tendency to play tighter games when facing comparable competition. Both clubs are capable of slowing the pace; this matchup sets up for limited scoring chances and strong goaltending stretches." — Kim Smith, Winners and Whiners

"Over the past couple of years, the Panthers could afford the losses in Winnipeg. Right now, they kind of need a win …. Winnipeg just got over an 11-game losing streak but are coming off a win against the Blues. Still, as bad as everything has gone for the Jets this season, they remain seven points out of the playoffs in a Western Conference that isn't exactly stout …. Florida comes into the day five points out of the playoffs — and five points out of the Eastern Conference cellar." — George Richards, Florida Hockey Now