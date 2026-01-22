INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Championship Sunday looms this weekend as the Patriots face the Broncos in the AFC Championship game. The NFC Championship game follows with the Rams at Seahawks. The winner of each game will face each other for the Super Bowl.

For Patriots haters who enjoyed the 5 year post Tom Brady break where they were horrible, I have bad news for you. The Patriots are good again and it is very likely they are going to another Super Bowl. The QB-Drake Maye-Coach-Mike Vrabel combination has been a steadying force in New England. All they have to do is beat a quarterback-less Denver Broncos team and they will be in the Super Bowl. Broncos starting QB Bo Nix broke his ankle in the waning moments of their Divisional Playoff win vs the Bills. Back up Jarrett Stidham is 1-3 as a starter and has taken one kneel-down snap all year.

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY LOOMS

Meanwhile the NFC Title game is a legacy game. If the Rams win Matthew Stafford goes to his second Super Bowl. For quarterbacks not named Brady that's a big deal. If the Seahawks win Sam Darnold sheds the can't-win-the-big-one label. Needless to say there is a lot on the line Sunday.