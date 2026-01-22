ContestsEvents
Championship Sunday Looms This Weekend

Craig Shemon
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Championship Sunday looms this weekend as the Patriots face the Broncos in the AFC Championship game. The NFC Championship game follows with the Rams at Seahawks. The winner of each game will face each other for the Super Bowl.

For Patriots haters who enjoyed the 5 year post Tom Brady break where they were horrible, I have bad news for you. The Patriots are good again and it is very likely they are going to another Super Bowl. The QB-Drake Maye-Coach-Mike Vrabel combination has been a steadying force in New England. All they have to do is beat a quarterback-less Denver Broncos team and they will be in the Super Bowl. Broncos starting QB Bo Nix broke his ankle in the waning moments of their Divisional Playoff win vs the Bills. Back up Jarrett Stidham is 1-3 as a starter and has taken one kneel-down snap all year.

Meanwhile the NFC Title game is a legacy game. If the Rams win Matthew Stafford goes to his second Super Bowl. For quarterbacks not named Brady that's a big deal. If the Seahawks win Sam Darnold sheds the can't-win-the-big-one label. Needless to say there is a lot on the line Sunday.

It should be fun and we will talk about both games in detail for the rest of the week on Craig Shemon and Company weekdays from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
