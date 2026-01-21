ContestsEvents
Mike McDaniel Lands Job with Chargers

Craig Shemon
Mike McDaniel Lands Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field at the end of first half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Mike McDaniel Lands Job! Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been feverishly looking for a job since he was fired as the Dolphins head coach shortly after this past season concluded. In an off season where we had 10 head coach job openings and numerous offensive coordinator openings it seemed he interviewed for almost all of them. LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh just hired McDaniel as his new offensive coordinator.

It's an interesting choice. McDaniel is an interesting coach. While some people pretend to be the smartest man in the room, McDaniel probably is the smartest guy in any room. He is very cerebral and wordy. And he has a great offensive mind. The problem with his stint in Miami is he did not have the right pieces to play chess. His Dolphins rosters were incomplete, lacking talent in key areas.

MIKE MCDANIEL LANDS JOB

A couple of years ago he made Tua Tagovailoa the number one passer in the league. However Tua has not been the same since suffering numerous concussions. But imagine what McDaniel can do with Justin Herbert at quarterback!

Another thing that makes this an interesting hire is McDaniel slowly shifted from a pass first offense with Tua, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to a run first offense with Devon Achane. McDaniel's new boss, Harbaugh, has always been a run first guy. But then again, Herbert has a unique ability to pass the ball if his offensive line holds uop and stays healthy.

Mike McDaniel Lands Job! McDaniel in LA with Harbaugh and Herbert could be very interesting to watch. For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

