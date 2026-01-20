San Jose Sharks vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds, Spread, And Total

The San Jose Sharks look to finish their four-game road trip with a win as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

The Sharks are 25-20-3 and third in the Pacific Division. They just beat the Florida Panthers on the road 4-1. It was 0-0 after one period of play, then San Jose scored three times in the second period and two of those goals were by defensemen. Florida scored early in the third to make things interesting, but the Sharks were able to hang in there on defense and get an empty netter to put things away. San Jose won in hits 28-22 but lost in shots 36-28 and in faceoffs 32-31. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was the second star of the game with 35 saves.

The Lightning are 30-13-4 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Dallas Stars on the road 4-1. The score was 1-1 after one period of play, the Bolts scored twice in the second, and got an empty netter in the third. Tampa outshot Dallas 26-20 and outhit them 21-16 but lost in faceoffs 29-19. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Lightning took up all three of the three stars of the game spots, with the first star being goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Spread

Sharks +1.5 (+104)

Lightning -1.5 (-117)

Money line

Sharks +257

Lightning -270

Total

OVER 6.5 (-104)

UNDER 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Sharks vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of San Jose's last 16 games.

San Jose is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

San Jose is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Tampa Bay's last 15 games against San Jose.

Sharks vs Lightning Injury Reports

San Jose Sharks

Ty Dellandrea, C - Injured reserve

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Injured reserve

Philipp Kurashev, C - Injured reserve

Carey Price, G - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Scott Sabourin, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan McDonagh, D - Injured reserve

Brayden Point, C - Injured reserve

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, D - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Sharks vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

San Jose is 16th in scoring, 30th in goals against, tied for 17th on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Macklin Celebrini leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Sharks are 12-11 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. San Jose has taken down some good teams on this road trip and playing well on both sides of the puck. They continue to hover around a wild card spot and top three in the division. Recently, Will Smith came back from the injured list and has gotten right back to stacking up the goals.



Tampa Bay is second in scoring, second in goals against, 14th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Lightning are 12-9 at home and 9-0-1 in their last 10 games. The Bolts have won 12 of their last 13 games, with the one loss being against the slightly below average St. Louis Blues. Tampa responded by getting a solid win against one of the best teams in the Western Conference in the Dallas Stars. This will be the second and final matchup against the Sharks, and the Lightning beat them on Jan. 3, 7-3.

Best Bet: Over