Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Odds, Spread, and Total

Just as the Miami Heat start to recover in the Eastern Conference standings, the club draws a bad break in the schedule. Miami will face a Sacramento squad that looks far, far tougher than its 12-31 record is advertising when the Heat visit the Kings inside Golden 1 Center this Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST.

The Sacramento Kings are 4-1 in their last five games, rising out of the NBA's Western Conference cellar on a long homestand that has included wins over the New York Knicks and the LA Lakers. The Kings have gotten a boost from center Domantas Sabonis' return from an injury and Russell Westbrook's improved motor, following slumps in which the latter cager looked too much like Michael Jordan in Washington.

Which Miami Heat will show up in Sacramento, the club that upset the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-120 over the weekend, or the team that lost 135-112 at Golden State on MLK Day? Given that the Heat are embarking on such a long, busy road trip, fans will hope that the hangover doesn't hang on in NorCal.

Spread

Heat -2.5 (-113)

Kings +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Heat -133

Kings +127

Total

Over 236.5 (-104)

Under 236.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Betting Trends

Miami is 4-2 in the second of back-to-back game nights this season.

The Kings carry a three-game winning streak against the Heat.

Sacramento had a four-game win streak snapped Sunday.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Guard Tyler Herro is out with a rib injury.

Sacramento Kings

Forward Keegan Murray is out with an ankle injury.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Predictions and Picks

Does the Kings' management think that it's safe not to tank for a while? Head coach Doug Christie could be spying the LA Clippers' rise, or the fact that no Western Conference club has plummeted as badly as Washington or Indiana in the east. The narrative of Sacramento's hot streak is a bigger-picture version of Sabonis' return. The 29-year-old big man is an effective player who beats late-evening prop lines at the sportsbook, but the Kings want rid of his “huge” contract according to Ian Goodwillie of A Royal Pain.

The Heat are even utilizing a longer bench than the Kings at times, with the same positive results. Miami's substitute small forwards Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio were keys to the Heat's strong show in last Saturday's triumph over OKC. But the embattled forward Bam Adebayo went icy again on Monday, scoring just four points on the Warriors. Miami looks like a lousy road team at 7-14 away from home.