Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers Win National Championship!

Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers Win the Natty! The most unlikely turnaround in sports is complete as Curt Cignetti took the worst program in college football and turned them into national champions in just his second year at the helm. What's more is Indiana capped off a perfect 16-0 season with their 27-21 over the Miami Hurricanes, in Miami no less.

Along the way Indiana won the Big Ten Championship, the Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl and finally Monday night's national championship!

Now Indiana has the best modern day 16-0 undefeated season (Michigan was 15-0 two years ago) under their belt and the 1976 Indiana basketball team remains the last undefeated national champion in basketball. By the way, this is the 50 year anniversary of Bob Knight's famed perfect season.

We should point out that the Big Ten has now won three straight national championships with the aforementioned Michigan team followed by Ohio State's title last season.

HOO HOO HOO HOOSIERS

Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers! So what's next? Indiana's Heisman winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is off to the NFL draft where he will be the presumptive number one pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. For Cignetti and the Hoosiers, kids are flocking to play for a winner. They just hauled in the top rated transfer portal group in the country. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover will lead the way next year.