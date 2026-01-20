College Basketball in Florida: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Conference play continues Tuesday night in Florida, with the state's three biggest programs taking center stage in league matchups. No. 16 Florida returns home to face LSU in SEC action, while Florida State heads south to Coral Gables for an ACC meeting with Miami.

Florida looks to keep its home-court advantage against a physical LSU team that can challenge possessions and tempo. The Gators have leaned on offensive balance and shot-making to navigate SEC play, while LSU's depth and ability to disrupt rhythm present a different kind of test.

In the ACC, Florida State faces a difficult road test against Miami at the Watsco Center. The Seminoles are still searching for their first conference win but have remained competitive in recent outings. Miami, meanwhile, returns home after a loss at Clemson and continues to rely on offensive efficiency and depth as it looks to stay near the top of the ACC standings.

LSU vs No. 16 Florida

No. 16 Florida keeps stacking wins in SEC play, but LSU arrives Tuesday night hoping its big win over Missouri carries over into one of the league's toughest road environments. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, with coverage on ESPN2.

Florida (13-5, 4-1 SEC) is riding a four-game win streak and sits near the top of the conference standings after road wins at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The Gators have been dominant at home, posting an 8-0 record in Gainesville while leaning on offensive rebounding and balanced scoring.

Thomas Haugh leads the team at 17.4 points per game, and Rueben Chinyelu anchors the paint by averaging a double-double and pacing the league in offensive boards.

LSU (13-5, 1-4 SEC) snapped a four-game slide with a 78-70 win over Missouri on Saturday, led by Marquel Sutton's 26-point performance. The Tigers average 84.6 points per game but have struggled to close tight contests in conference play. Max Mackinnon and Dedan Thomas Jr. remain central to LSU's offense, particularly in transition.

Spread

LSU +14.5 (-104)

Florida -14.5 (-113)

Money line

LSU +809

Florida -900

Total

Over 158.5 (+104)

Under 158.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Florida State vs Miami

Florida State arrives in Coral Gables still searching for its first ACC win, while Miami looks to reset at home after its conference momentum stalled over the weekend. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Florida State (7-11, 0-5 ACC) travels south after another narrow defeat, falling 69-68 to Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles have dropped five straight, though four of those losses have come by single digits.

Robert McCray V leads the team at 13.6 points per game and 6.5 assists, while Chauncey Wiggins, Lajae Jones, and Kobe MaGee all average double figures. Florida State averages 82.3 points but has struggled defensively in league play, allowing 81.3 per game.

Miami (15-3, 4-1 ACC) returns home after a 69-59 loss at Clemson snapped a four-game winning streak. The Hurricanes remain unbeaten at the Watsco Center and rank among the ACC's most efficient offenses, shooting 51.0% from the field and averaging 86.2 points.

Malik Reneau leads Miami at 19.8 points per game, with Tre Donaldson, Shelton Henderson, and Tru Washington also providing consistent scoring. Miami and Florida State split last season's meetings, with each team winning on the road.

Spread

Florida State +11.5 (-104)

Miami -11.5 (-113)

Money line

Florida State +488

Miami -809

Total

Over 165.5 (-108)

Under 165.5 (-108)