Tampa Bay Lightning vs St. Louis Blues Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. EST on Friday. The Lightning have lived up to their reputation as one of the best teams in the NHL, earning a 29-13-3 record behind one of the strongest offenses in the league. That offense will likely be the catalyst to another victory in Friday's game against an 18-21-8 Blues team that does not have the talent or firepower to keep pace with Tampa Bay.

For a team that is known as an extremely productive offensive unit, the Lightning gets a surprising amount of its production from a single player. Right winger Nikita Kucherov has been one of the best offensive players in the NHL, putting up a total of 67 points. That leads the team, and Kucherov also paces the Lightning in assists and goals scored. His production has been the catalyst to Tampa Bay's recent win streak, which has a chance to expand to 12 consecutive victories in this contest.

There is far less to be optimistic about for the Blues. The offense has been reduced to a sluggish attack that lacks any real scoring punch, as shown by the fact that St. Louis has not scored more than three goals in a game in nearly two weeks. The defense has played well enough to hang around in most contests, but doing so against the aforementioned Tampa Bay defense will be an extremely tall task.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+138)

Blues +1.5 (-150)

Money line

Lightning -178

Blues +170

Totals

Over 5.5 (-117)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Blues Betting Trends

The Lightning have been surprisingly bad ATS this year, going 22-23.

However, Tampa Bay has been significantly better ATS when they play on the road, earning a 16-5 record.

The over is 24-21 in Tampa Bay's games.

The Blues are 22-25 ATS this year.

The Blues are 10-15 ATS when they play on their home ice.

The over is 24-23 in St. Louis's games.

Lightning vs Blues Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point, C - Out.

Scott Sabourin, RW - Out.

Ryan McDonagh, D - Out.

Victor Hedman, D - Out.

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg, D - Out.

St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas, C - Out.

Pius Suter, LW - Out.

Dylan Holloway, LW - Out.

Mathieu Joseph, RW - Out.

Philip Broberg, D - Out.

Torey Krug, D - Out.

Lightning vs Blues Prediction and Pick