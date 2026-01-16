Point-Shaving Scandal Exposed: Over 39 College Players Charged

Thursday's federal indictment in Pennsylvania accuses 26 individuals of a scheme involving more than 39 college basketball players from 17 teams. The group, led by a former NBA player, manipulated numerous games during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

From September 2022 to February 2025, they began with the Chinese Basketball Association, later shifting focus to NCAA games. Allegations include point-shaving strategies on first-half spreads and full game results, primarily with underdog teams.

Of those charged, 20 played college basketball in the 2023-24 or 2024-25 seasons. Players facing charges include Simeon Cottle of Kennesaw State, Carlos Hart of Eastern Michigan, Camian Shell, and Oumar Koureissi, though current games aren't affected.

Kennesaw State and Eastern Michigan have suspended the players involved. Schools listed in the indictment include Abilene Christian, Buffalo, DePaul, and Saint Louis.

The indictment outlines 29 alleged fixes in college and international games. Five "fixers" recruited players and offered bribes ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, profiting from bets on manipulated games.

NCAA President Charlie Baker emphasized investigations into around 40 players from 20 schools over the past year, stressing efforts to uphold integrity.

A photo sent to Cottle after a March 1, 2024 game showed $100,000 intended for him and his teammates. Another incident saw bets exceeding $424,000 influence a game's first-half spread.

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf spoke of dishonest influences affecting college basketball, acknowledging that not all attempts at fixing were successful.

Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley face accusations related to NBA and CBA gambling. Charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, with a maximum sentence of 20 years possible.