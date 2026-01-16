Heavy Dose of Football This Weekend

A heavy dose of football hits us this weekend as the NFL playoffs continue. We are down to the Divisional round with a trip to the Conference Championships on the line.

Let's start with Saturday's action where the Buffalo Bills travel to Denver to play the Broncos. The Bills had to fight for their lives to win in Jacksonville last week vs the Jaguars. The game was Josh Allen's first road playoff win of his career. Will he have to put on Superman's cape again to beat the Broncos? And will the Broncos, led by their tremendous defense, be rested or rusted after a bye week off?

Saturday night features the San Fransisco 49ers in Seattle to play the Seahawks. The 49ers cobbled a 12 win season together despite numerous injuries. The Seahawks earned the top seed in the NFC. However QB Sam Darnold strained an oblique this week and will have to play through that.

The heavy dose of football continues Sunday when the defensive minded Houston Texans travel to New England to play the Patriots. So the Patriots are good again? Yes!

And finally the LA Rams, led by QB Matthew Stafford face the upstart Chicago Bears in the windy city. And it will be windy...and cold with windchill temperatures near zero.