NY Giants Hiring Harbaugh! After a lot of tap dancing and interviewing among coaches and NFL teams with job openings the New York Giants strike first. They are finalizing a deal with recently fired Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. It seems as if the most attractive job opening in the league matched up with the most sought after available coach.

The 63 year old Harbaugh coached the Ravens for the past 18 years and averaged 10 wins a year with a 180-113 record. He also won a Super Bowl.

Under former coach Brian Daboll the Giants were near the bottom of the league in wins, points scored, opponents points per game, yards per game and opponents yards per game the past five years. Meanwhile Harbaugh and the Ravens were at or near the top five in most of those categories over the same time period.

While Harbaugh is leaving a team with an established MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson, he joins a Giants team with a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart. They also have exciting players like wide receiver Malik Nabers and hard-charging running back Cam Skattebo. The Giants also have the 5th pick in the draft. That's an envious spot to be especially if you don't have a need at quarterback.

