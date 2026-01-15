Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat host this Thursday's tipoff with the Boston Celtics, set for a 7:30 p.m. EST start time, under the duress of a downturn that could restrict Miami's playoff hopes to NBA Play-In Tournament territory. The Heat have lost four out of six following an upset win over Detroit on New Year's Day.

It's not a good time to be playing host to the Celtics. Then again, maybe it is. Boston hasn't impressed since its mighty run of eight wins in nine games over the holidays, recently falling to two straight Western Conference teams, Denver and San Antonio, which were performing far from home. Jaylen Brown was forced to sit with a back injury as Boston was upset 98-96 by the inferior Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Boston's glut of home games has not prepared the Celtics for the hostile noise of Kaseya Center. But if the Heat keep faring badly, the Celtics will have an easy gym to score in as a discouraged crowd stays quiet.

Spread

Heat +2.5 (-108)

Celtics -2.5 (+104)

Money line

Heat +122

Celtics -127

Total

Over 234.5 (+100)

Under 234.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

The Boston Celtics have beaten Miami in seven of the last nine matchups.

Betting totals have gone under in each of the last three meetings.

Boston has dropped three of its last four games.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Point guard Davion Mitchell is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Boston Celtics

Guard Jaylen Brown is questionable with a back injury.

Forward Josh Minott is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward Jayson Tatum is out until April with an Achilles injury.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Boston's 12-7 record at home isn't a factor in Thursday's southeastern game. The Celtics' fine 12-8 road record, however, is an angle behind sportsbook odds that favor Boston to claim its eighth win in 10 efforts against Miami. The Celtics' 117-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers last Nov. 30, in which Brown tallied a triple-double, is one of the club's few road-game statements in a span of cupcake wins.

Hoops analysts think the 21-19 Heat are deteriorating in the paint. Bam Adebayo is taking flack for flat stats against good teams, although Adebayo snagged 14 rebounds in Miami's 124-112 loss to OKC last Sunday. Zach Buckley of All U Can Heat suggests that if Miami traded for Jerami Grant of Portland, a change of scenery could spark Grant into bringing "more length, defensive versatility, and scoring power on the wings" to Miami. If Adebayo's doubters are right, he may be most in need of a different locale.