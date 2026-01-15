John Harbaugh Nears Deal to Become Head Coach of New York Giants

The New York Giants are reportedly close to finalizing a deal with John Harbaugh to become their next head coach. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that both parties expect to seal the agreement soon, barring any unforeseen issues.

The details of the contract are still being discussed. One source said there's "a lot to work through" before reaching an agreement, according to ESPN.

If finalized, Harbaugh, who is 63, would complete his 18-season run with the Baltimore Ravens, having achieved a 180-113 record and a Super Bowl title, before being let go last week after missing the playoffs.

Meetings between Harbaugh and the Giants' ownership have gone well, with plans for ongoing talks. Chris Mara, from the ownership group, had an informal meeting with Harbaugh to discuss future prospects.

The seasoned coach is interested in a team with a promising quarterback. The Giants have rookie Jaxson Dart, known for his improvisational style similar to Lamar Jackson's in Baltimore.

Draft picks are also a factor in Harbaugh's interest. The Giants have the fifth pick in this year's draft. Although they don’t have a third-round selection, having used it to acquire Dart, they could gain more through trades.

Harbaugh was the second-longest-tenured active coach before his dismissal, making him a highly desirable candidate for other teams. The Giants aim to make him the first head coach hire of the cycle with a reported five-year contract.

Harbaugh joined the Ravens in 2008, turning the team into consistent playoff contenders. His time with the team included 11 seasons with ten or more wins and 12 playoff appearances.

He led many star players, including Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, to All-Pro status. Under his leadership, the team won six AFC North titles.

In 2019, Harbaugh received the NFL Coach of the Year award following a 14-2 regular-season record with the Ravens. Despite having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, playoff success was limited.

So far, only eight other NFL coaches have managed to coach over 300 games with one team. Harbaugh's playoff record is noteworthy, with 10 wins in his first nine seasons.

The Ravens decided to part ways after the team finished 8-9 in a season where they were seen as strong Super Bowl contenders. It was only their third losing season under Harbaugh.