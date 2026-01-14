Yankees Acquire Ryan Weathers in Five-Player Trade with Marlins

The New York Yankees have snagged left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins, a result of a five-player deal completed on Tuesday. With stints with the San Diego Padres and the Marlins, Weathers brings almost six years of major league experience.

In this swap, the Yankees traded outfielders Brendan Jones, Dillon Lewis, infielders Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus. The deal included $1.65 million from the Marlins, finalizing the transaction. None of these prospects were in the Yankees' top 10, according to MLB Pipeline.

Weathers, 26, who was picked seventh overall by the Padres in the 2018 MLB Draft, debuted in the 2020 playoffs. Last year, he posted a 2-2 record and a 3.99 ERA, accumulating 37 strikeouts to 12 walks over 38 1/3 innings, making eight starts. Injuries to his forearm and lat limited his play.

His standout year, 2024, ended with a 5-6 record and a 3.63 ERA. In 16 starts, he struck out 80 and issued 24 walks over 86 2/3 innings. A finger injury during this time also affected his performance.

His MLB career totals a 12-23 record, with a 4.93 ERA, and 235 strikeouts in 70 games, including 55 starts. His fastball reaches 97 mph, paired with a strong sweeper and changeup.

A look at family connections shows Ryan's dad, David Weathers, once pitched for the Yankees in 1996, marking an extensive baseball lineage.

The Yankees might place Weathers at the back of their starting rotation, though bullpen duties could be an option. He’ll compete for a steady spot in the starting lineup.