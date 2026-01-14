Kucherov Leads Lightning to 11th Straight Win in Exciting Shootout Against Penguins

The Tampa Bay Lightning grabbed their 11th straight victory, narrowly defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in an exciting shootout. Nikita Kucherov's winning goal was the key moment for the Lightning.

J.J. Moser scored for Tampa Bay after the puck came loose following Yanni Gourde's attempt. Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy was unbeatable, making 26 important saves throughout the thrilling matchup.

Their last defeat was back on December 18, a 2-1 game with Los Angeles. Now, they're sitting at the top of the Atlantic Division with a 29-13-3 record. They barely lead the Detroit Red Wings, who lost 3-0 to Boston.

This remarkable streak matches their best-ever run from earlier years, between January 29 to February 17, 2020. During that period, Kucherov was in outstanding form, with impressive numbers in key areas.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin scored late, tying the game with just minutes left. Arturs Silovs stopped 30 shots, but the Penguins' recent form dropped to 0-2-1 after a previous six-game winning streak.

The Penguins unleashed a barrage of shots, eight in the first and nine in the second. However, they couldn't get through. Tampa matched them shot for shot in the middle period, with both teams taking advantage of power-play opportunities.

In the tense shootout, Gage Goncalves scored first for Tampa in the second round. Egor Chinakhov tied it for the Penguins in round three. Then, Kucherov sealed the win for the Lightning, showing his talent for coming through in crucial moments.

Up next for the Lightning, a matchup with St. Louis on Friday in their homestand's fourth game. Meanwhile, the Penguins are preparing to face Philadelphia, eager to stop their losing streak.

Kucherov's stats highlight his achievements: 380 goals and 681 assists in 843 games for Tampa. A Hart Trophy winner with two Stanley Cups. Tampa's strength in power play and penalty killing—among the league's best—drives their success.