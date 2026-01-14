Adrian Stubbs Sets High School Basketball Record with 100 Points

Adrian Stubbs, a senior at Maryvale High, notched up 100 points by the end of three quarters in a dominating 109-25 victory over Kofa. This is a significant milestone in Arizona's high school basketball scene.

Stubbs lit up the scoreboard with 70 points before halftime and added another 30 in the third. He smashed the previous record of 75 points, held by George McCormick since the 1965-66 season. By halftime, Stubbs was just 5 points away from breaking this long-standing record.

Jeremy Smith, Maryvale's coach, couldn't hide his amazement. "He went insane. What he did in the first half was special. We left him in. It was incredible," Smith told the Arizona Republic.

Stubbs' scoring spree included six three-pointers. He scored mostly from mid-range, despite a few missed free throws early on. He is now among 20 high school players who have achieved the 100-point feat in a single game.

Before this game, the 5-foot-10 guard averaged 23.9 points per game, along with 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 steals. His previous high was 56 points against Liberty last season.

Colleges like Dallas Baptist and Embry-Riddle have taken notice of Stubbs. Earlier in the season, he nearly achieved a quadruple-double with 48 points, 15 rebounds, nine steals, and eight assists in a matchup with Mountain Ridge.

Maryvale, located in Phoenix, Arizona, has a 10-6 record. Let’s see if they maintain their momentum as the season progresses.