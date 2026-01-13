Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been setting the National Hockey League ablaze, winning 10 games in a row to challenge Detroit for the Eastern Conference lead. There's only one thing that could stop the Bolts from taking the win streak deeper into double-digits right away, but it's a doozy. Sidney Crosby and the 21-13-9 Pittsburgh Penguins will play host to the 28-13-3 Bolts this Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay has scored an amazing 51 goals while surrendering just 25 during the streak, which began with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 20. Tampa's defense and goaltending have shut down vaunted opposing clubs like Colorado along the way. The only troubling news is that playmaker Brayden Point left Monday's rapid rematch in Philadelphia with an apparent knee injury.

The Penguins and Lightning had their first meeting of the season in Tampa on Dec. 4, Pittsburgh's veteran forward Evgeni Malkin scoring twice and adding an assist as the Penguins notched a 4-3 victory.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+186)

Penguins +1.5 (-194)

Money line

Lightning -127

Penguins +122

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Trends

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won 10 consecutive games.

Pittsburgh snapped a three-game skid versus Tampa Bay in December.

Totals have gone under in four of the Penguins' last five contests.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Centerman Brayden Point is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Right winger Scott Sabourin is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Emil Martinsen Lilleberg is out at least two more weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Victor Hedman is on the injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Right winger Bryan Rust is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Caleb Jones is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Right winger Rutger McGroarty is on the injured reserve with a concussion.

Centerman Filip Hallander is on the injured reserve with a leg injury until the end of February.

Left winger Tanner Howe remains on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

Some of Team Canada's skaters, like Colton Parayko of St. Louis, appear to be coasting in pro games as the trip to Italy draws near. Pittsburgh fans are pleased that Sid the Kid is not one of those players. Crosby shined once again with two assists in the Penguins' 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 8 which marked the Pens as rising while the Devs plunge into the pits. Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 49 points.

Pittsburgh, however, has hit a rare and untimely dry patch of goalscoring just as the Bolts prepare to strike in Steeltown. The Pens have scored only once in their last six periods. The Lightning have been taking an elite offense on the road to great effect, making it unlikely that the Penguins can prevail without their own forwards waking up. Jake Guentzel's goal in Monday's win gives Tampa three 20-goal snipers already.